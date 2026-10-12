Banks to remain closed for five days for Durga Puja holiday

Banks across Bangladesh have been set for a five-day closure during Sharadiya Durga Puja, combining three festival holidays with the regular weekly break.

Banks will remain closed from Tuesday, Oct 20, to Saturday, Oct 24, with the official Puja holidays running from Oct 20 to 22, followed by the regular weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday.

Bangladesh Bank announced the three-day holiday on Sunday night in line with a decision by the Ministry of Public Administration.

To adjust the holiday schedule, banks will remain open on Saturday, Oct 17, despite it being a regular weekly holiday.

The government has also adjusted its working-day calendar, keeping offices open on the Saturday before the festival holidays.

Trading on the country's capital market follows the government’s working-day calendar and bank transaction schedules.

The capital market regulator, however, has yet to issue a notice on whether trading will be suspended during the extended break.

In the past, the capital market has also remained closed when banks were shut.