November 08, 2026

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Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury becomes foreign secretary

Moving from the UN mission to the foreign ministry, he succeeds Asad Alam Siam, who is heading to New Delhi

Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury becomes foreign secretary

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 05:55 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 05:55 PM

Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury has been appointed Bangladesh’s foreign secretary, replacing Asad Alam Siam.

The foreign ministry issued a notification formalising the appointment on Sunday.

At its headquarters, officials bade farewell to Siam and formally introduced Noman to colleagues.

Siam, who took office on Jun 20, 2025, is moving to New Delhi as Bangladesh’s high commissioner to India.

Noman had served as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the United Nations since January 2025.

The government has already brought him back to headquarters. He also accompanied Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on his visit to Japan.

His return ends his tenure representing Bangladesh at the world body. Before taking up the UN posting, Noman served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Nepal.

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