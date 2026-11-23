‘Blame game’ rolls on as LPG sells above government price, even after rate hike

Publisher Alamgir Rumi haggled over a 12kg LPG cylinder at a retail outlet in Dhaka's Mohammadpur, only to find that the shop's price is not the one the government has fixed.

He is not the only buyer facing the gap.

Rumi told bdnews24.com on Monday that the government sets one price for liquified petroleum gas while the shop charges another, which led to a bit of “heated argument” at Unity Energy Solution on Road 4 of Bosila City Developers' A Block.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) sets the price of cooking gas. But, even after a recent price hike, consumers in some places are paying Tk 200 to Tk 300 above the set rate for a 12kg cylinder.

Retailers blame distributors, while distributors say some companies supply at inflated rates and some retailers charge at will.

Importers argue that their job is to supply, and that enforcing prices is up to the government. An official from the consumer rights directorate who runs regular drives says unscrupulous traders are colluding.

‘We Sell As We Buy’

At Unity Energy Solution, a 12kg Uni cylinder costs Tk 2,300, GMI LPG Tk 2,250, Meghna Fresh Tk 2,100 and United Aygaz Tk 2,050.

Supply is normal, according to shop manager Md Sojib, but distributors charge so much that the shop cannot sell at the government rate. “We aren’t taking extra. We sell according to how we buy. If they give it to us at a lower price, we will sell at a lower price.”

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) says there are more than 10 million LPG users in the country, including about 8.3 million households, with annual demand above 1.8 million tonnes.

Data from the LP Gas Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB) shows imports of around 142,000 tonnes in October, 156,000 in September and 158,000 in August.

A sharp shortage in October forced buyers to pay above the official rate. The government then raised commissions for importers, distributors and retailers and lifted prices again.

On Nov 2, BERC set the 12kg cylinder at Tk 2,060, but consumers are still unable to buy at that price.

Retailers Blame Distributors

A visit to retail markets in Ghatarchar, Bosila and Mohammadpur found most 12kg LPG cylinders selling above the government rate, with prices ranging from Tk 2,200 to Tk 2,300.

Retailers and supply-chain operators blamed businesses that buy gas from other suppliers rather than importing it themselves.

Dalim Reza, a Bosila resident who uses 45kg cylinders, said he could find them at the official rate only at Omera Petroleum and Fresh. He bought one from each company.

At Three Star LPG Gas Supply on Sher Shah Suri Road in Mohammadpur, shop owner Harun was selling 12kg Delta and Green cylinders for Tk 2,250 and Bashundhara for Tk 2,280.

He said he bought cylinders from suppliers for around Tk 2,000, making a Tk 60 profit unviable. Home delivery cost another Tk 100.

He also accused distributors of charging more without receipts.

Some Retailers Sell ‘At Will’

Consumers in Keraniganj’s Ghatarchar were also paying above the regulated price.

Taslim Enterprise, a Fresh LPG distributor in Char Washpur, said supply delays of five to seven days in October had eased, with orders now delivered within a day.

Proprietor Taslim said his business sold at the official rate, but some retailers charged Tk 2,200 to Tk 2,300 for 12kg cylinders. He called for regular checks of retail shops and their paperwork.

Across the road, Uni, Bengal and United Aygaz distributors have warehouses.

Manager Mansur Ali said United Aygaz cylinders were available at the regulated rate, while Uni's cost more.

He said Uni's letter of credit had closed, forcing the company to buy gas from another supplier and sell at a higher price.

‘Supply and Prices Begin to Stabilise’

LPG supply is improving and prices are showing signs of stabilising, said Moni Mukta Pal, co-organising secretary of the LP Gas Traders Cooperative Society.

She told bdnews24.com that high gas prices had pushed consumers towards electric stoves, reducing demand. Companies that do not import gas themselves are still struggling to sell at government rates, she said.

Moni expects all operators to eventually comply and said some companies had recently cut prices by Tk 40 to Tk 50.

Meghna Fresh LPG Chief Marketing Officer Abu Sayed Raza said the company sells gas to other operators at almost break-even prices. He asked consumers to report retailers charging Tk 2,100 for a 12kg Fresh cylinder so the company could take action.

Govt Told to Act

LOAB maintains that its responsibility ends with importing and supplying LPG, while the government must ensure that businesses across the supply chain do not charge above the regulated price.

“Our job is to import. If a cargo arrives and we cannot find buyers, who takes that responsibility?” LOAB President Amirul Haque told bdnews24.com. “If anyone in my supply chain sells at even Tk 1 above the government-set price, the government can take action under the law.”

The consumer rights directorate's Dhaka Assistant Director Md Hasanuzzaman said cylinders could be sold at the regulated price, with transport costs charged separately.

He said only five of 32 expected importers were currently bringing in gas, creating a supply gap that traders were exploiting. Officials had also found Uni cylinders being sold above the official rate.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed said companies unable to import gas were buying from other operators and selling at higher prices.

The commission was aware of the issue and sending teams to inspect markets, he said.