Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Nov 8, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Nov 8, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

US President Donald Trump said the risks posed by artificial intelligence can be managed but signalled an openness to safeguards, telling CBS's "60 Minutes" that he "doesn't mind guardrails."

Asked whether the United States should accept the risks of artificial intelligence in order to stay ahead of China, Trump said the dangers were manageable and expressed openness to working with Democrats on safeguards.

"I don't mind guardrails," he told CBS, adding that he did not want regulations to put the United States in "a deep second position" behind China, which he said had no such restrictions.

Trump has previously favoured letting technology companies police themselves rather than imposing sweeping government restrictions. His latest comments suggest some openness to safeguards, though it remains unclear at what level.