November 04, 2026

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Ukraine's Zelensky awards Melania Trump state honour

Kyiv credits her role in helping nearly 800 civilians escape Russian-occupied territory

Ukraine&#039;s Zelensky awards Melania Trump state honour
US First Lady Melania Trump stands on the day she casts her ballot in the 2026 midterm elections at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Oct 24, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 04:57 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 04:57 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded US first lady Melania Trump a state honour for helping organise a humanitarian evacuation from a frontline town last week, according to a decree published Wednesday.

The presidential decree, dated Nov 2, cited her "significant personal contribution" to humanitarian support for Ukraine and her work to help Ukrainian children, including those deported or forcibly moved from Russian-occupied territory.

The award, the Order of Princess Olga, 1st class, honours women who have made exceptional contributions in spheres including science, education, culture, and charitable work.

Ukrainian officials have said Melania Trump played a pivotal role in organising the six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, which concluded on Sunday.

It was the longest local pause in fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Nearly 800 people were evacuated, Melania Trump said.

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