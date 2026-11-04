New wages in garment sector to take effect from December, says wage board

The new wage structure for garment workers will come into effect from December, the minimum wage board formed for the sector has said.

Speaking after the board’s first meeting on Wednesday, worker representative Babul Akhter said several issues concerning workers’ demands had been discussed and progress had been made.

“At the meeting, we proposed on behalf of the workers that the new wages should come into effect within December so that workers receive the revised salaries with their January pay,” he said.

He added that the employers’ representative had also agreed to the proposal.

“Both sides have agreed that whatever the new wage structure is, it will take effect from Dec 1. Workers will receive the revised wages when the salary for December is paid,” Babul said.

He made the remarks after the meeting at the wage board’s office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

The meeting began at 11:25am, with representatives of both workers and employers taking part. The process of determining a new minimum wage for the garment sector began amid labour unrest and discontent in the industry.

Asked whether workers would receive the new wages in January, Babul said: “It will come into effect in December, and they will receive it in January. Both sides, including the employers’ representatives, have agreed on this.”

“There is no disagreement between us on this issue. The employers’ representative is also present here,” he added.

Addressing workers involved in protests, Babul urged them to remain patient, saying the board was working on their behalf.

“We sincerely appeal to our fellow workers. We are working here on their behalf, and we have reached to an agreement. Those who are currently protesting on the streets are the people whose demands we are representing.”

“We have agreed that the wage commission’s work should be completed within December, as demanded by the workers. By the grace of Allah, we will complete the process within December, and they will receive the revised wages with their January salaries,” he said.

Employers’ representative ABM Shamsuddin said both sides had held discussions in a cordial atmosphere and agreed to complete the process within December.

“We, the employers and the workers’ representatives, have held discussions together in a very cordial atmosphere. Both sides have agreed to complete the entire process within December,” he said.

“We have no disagreement on ensuring that workers receive the increased wages along with their December salaries in January,” he added.

Wage board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani said the government appointed members to the minimum wage board for the garment industry on Nov 1, and the board held its first meeting just three days later.

He said the meeting included introductions among members and discussions on the legal procedures and methods for determining the new wages.