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Singer Shreya Ghoshal reveals why she re-recorded ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’

The singer shares the behind-the-scenes story of how the popular “Aashiqui 2” track took shape after an unexpected request from the filmmakers

Singer Shreya Ghoshal reveals why she re-recorded ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’
Shraddha Kapoor and Shreya Ghoshal. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 03:20 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 03:19 PM

Shreya Ghoshal has revealed that she had to re-record “Sun Raha Hai Na Tu” for "Aashiqui 2" after director Mohit Suri and producer Mukesh Bhatt asked her to simplify her rendition to suit Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

The 2013 romantic musical featured Shraddha as Aarohi, an aspiring singer who is discovered by Aditya Roy Kapur’s character Rahul while performing at a bar.

Speaking to Billboard India, Shreya said she had not seen Shraddha when she first recorded the song but knew that the character was not yet a professional singer.

“Shraddha was very new. I did not know how she looked. But I think the context of knowing that she is not yet a professional singer... she is just singing in a club or a bar somewhere, where she gets noticed by the actor Aditya Roy Kapur. So she is yet to become the singer that she will eventually become. So keeping it simple was very essential,” she said.

Shreya said her first recording reflected her own interpretation of the song and included the vocal embellishments she would naturally use as a trained singer.

She later received a call from Suri and Bhatt, who explained that Aarohi was supposed to be an inexperienced singer at that point in the story.

“This girl has yet to learn how to sing. She’s very new. So you listen to it (the song) once again. If you feel like, you can record it again,” she recalled them telling her.

Shreya then recorded the track again, removing some of the flourishes and keeping the notes straightforward to better reflect the character.

She said the director had not been present in the studio during her first recording, and their subsequent conversation helped her understand why a different approach was needed.

Shreya added that she performs “Sun Raha Hai Na Tu” differently at concerts, where she can bring a more polished and technically elaborate style to the song.

For playback singing, however, she said understanding the story and the character is crucial, as factors such as age, background and musical training can shape how a song should be performed.

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