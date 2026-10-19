October 19, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

French prime minister calls for partial curfews after weekend riots

The government has left open the possibility of a state of emergency as it seeks to restore public order

French prime minister calls for partial curfews after weekend riots
Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 06:51 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 07:49 PM

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday he had asked local authorities to impose partial curfews this evening following violent protests across the nation during the weekend.

Lecornu told reporters he was "fully resolved to restoring public order" and that if declaring a state of emergency was deemed necessary "we could do so", but added that at this stage partial curfews seemed "more appropriate".

He did not say which cities would impose partial curfews nor what form they would take, although he excluded imposing a full curfew on the whole of Paris.

"These curfews must be local and partial. It is out of the question to put all of Paris under curfew."

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also told reporters during the same press conference there were no plans to cancel Tuesday evening's Paris Saint Germain versus Barcelona football match.

The mayors of France's biggest cities on Monday demanded answers from the government to what they called a lack of preparation by security forces as the country licked its wounds from a weekend of rioting and looting.

The protests followed weeks of student demonstrations with occasional bouts of street violence, rocking the country six months ahead of its next presidential election and increasing pressures over a weak economy and surging debt.

Related Stories
School protests in France cause 'heaviest toll'
School protests in France cause &#039;heaviest toll&#039;
Police fire teargas as France school protests erupt
Police fire teargas as France school protests erupt
Europe weighs diesel stock release
Europe weighs diesel stock release
Mbappe boosts On's brand visibility, but hurdles remain
Mbappe boosts On&#039;s brand visibility, but hurdles remain
Read More
Sonali, Janata, Rupali banks’ MD contracts cancelled
Sonali, Janata, Rupali banks’ MD contracts cancelled
Saudi attacks ground 126 Dhaka flights
Saudi attacks ground 126 Dhaka flights
Kumari Puja at Ramakrishna Mission
Kumari Puja at Ramakrishna Mission
Ishraque quits after gun-in-hand ‘drug drive’
Ishraque quits after gun-in-hand ‘drug drive’
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman
Read More