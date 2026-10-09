42 undetonated crude bombs found abandoned in Rajbari orchard

The Special Reserve Battalion (SRB) has recovered 42 unexploded crude bombs left abandoned in Pangsa Upazila of Rajbari.

SRB-10 Assistant Director and Assistant Superintendent of Police Tapan Sarkar announced their recovery in a media statement on Friday.

A team from SRB-10’s Faridpur camp launched a special operation at the spot on a secret tip-off about the buying and selling of drugs and other goods, the statement said.

The crude bombs were found unclaimed in a mango orchard.

Intelligence surveillance is continuing to establish whether the devices were meant for a major act of sabotage, according to the SRB.