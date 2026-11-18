A fire has broken out at the ancestral home of former chief advisor of the interim government Muhammad Yunus.

The fire started around 11pm on Wednesday in the ground floor of the four-storey house located in Chattogram’s Panchlaish residential area.

Panchlaish Police chief Mozammel Haque said the specific part of the house had been unoccupied for 10 to 15 years.

“No one has lived in that part of the ground floor, on the eastern side, for the past 10 to 15 years. Even the family members themselves do not go there," he said.

“Old furniture and clothing that had accumulated there somehow caught fire. Upon noticing the flames, a police patrol team arrived and extinguished the fire.”

The officer said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the fire.

Locals said Yunus’s father built the house in the 1960s. Police remained at the premises until 1:45am.