Police recovered several suspicious items, including a pistol-shaped lighter, walkie-talkie, police cap and steel baton, from a man during a search at a checkpoint at Dhaka’s Moghbazar. The man was later detained.

Police recovered several suspicious items, including a pistol-shaped lighter, walkie-talkie, police cap and steel baton, from a man during a search at a checkpoint at Dhaka’s Moghbazar. The man was later detained.

As dusk settles over Dhaka, the journey home has acquired a new interruption. Between Taltola and Agargaon, police officers also pull over motorcycles and search riders. A little farther along the road to Mohakhali, another checkpoint stands outside BAF Shaheen College.

Cars and CNG autorickshaws are stopped, their drivers and passengers questioned as they return from work.

At this hour, the checks would normally have been winding down. Now they are multiplying rapidly. A senior police officer says the number of security checkpoints in the capital has increased nearly sixfold, as authorities step up efforts to prevent sabotage.

A passenger bus is set on fire in the capital’s Shyamoli area on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026.

The heightened presence is now hard to miss.

The unease has spread with a succession of crude-bomb explosions and buses set ablaze across the city. It deepened after a police station in Gopalganj’s Tungipara was attacked and set on fire following announcements over mosque loudspeakers. Police vehicles and motorcycles were burned.

The violence has not been confined to the capital. On Tuesday night, a Krishak Dal leader was killed in an attack and arson during a road blockade in Faridpur’s Bhanga.

Police conduct searches at a checkpoint at Dhaka’s Moghbazar.

The following evening, two BNP activists -- one from the Krishak Dal and another from JaSaS -- were killed when a procession against terrorism and disorder was attacked in Narail’s Kalia. The BNP has blamed activists of the Awami League, banned from political activities, for both incidents.

The government has responded by putting additional security personnel on the streets. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been deployed in several districts. In Dhaka, police have tightened surveillance, increased patrols and reinforced checks at entry and exit points.

Police search a bus on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police says 177 checkpoints had been set up by Tuesday night, compared with no more than 30 on an ordinary day.

They cover key locations, including the approaches to the city, the entry and exit points of flyovers and other important roads. The number was expected to rise further through Wednesday night.

A Campaign Announced Online

Police and political leaders have pointed to the banned Awami League’s announced programme as a factor behind the recent violence.

The party, barred from political activities under the Anti-Terrorism Act after the fall of its government in the 2024 mass uprising, has used Facebook and other social media platforms to publicise a week of actions. Its final-day programme, on Thursday, is a lockdown.

A crude bomb explodes near Dhaka University.

Some activists have staged flash marches across the country. The party’s supporters have also been accused of blocking roads, attacking people, vandalising property and setting fires.

Reports of fresh attacks and arson emerged from Dhaka and elsewhere on the eve of Thursday’s lockdown.

Detective Branch chief Shafiqul Islam said at a news conference on Wednesday that the party’s event was behind the rise in cocktail explosions in the capital.

Referring to two lockdowns this month and the approaching programme, he said: “This month, there have been two lockdowns. They have announced a programme, and that programme is approaching. They are active around it; they want to show that they are still there.”

Activists of the banned Chhatra League have been accused of attacking and vandalising the hospital and office of Gopalganj-2 (Sadar) MP KM Babar on Wednesday night.

The DMP’s figures show 107 cocktail explosions and 16 buses set on fire between September and Nov 16, over 10 weeks. Seventy-nine of the explosions occurred in the first 16 days of November alone.

DMP statistics show 124 cases have been filed over cocktail blasts and bus fires, 267 people arrested and 75 unexploded cocktails recovered.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, speaking in parliament on Wednesday, blamed former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, now in India, and the Awami League for sabotage in Tungipara and elsewhere.

The ancestral home of Gopalganj-3 MP SM Jilani in Tungipara came under attack and was set on fire on Tuesday.

“The fugitive leader of this terrorist party has ordered her terrorists to set fire to the homes of democratic people. The entire country has learnt this through social media. She has also ordered lists of democratic people to be prepared for killing,” he said.

A City on Alert

The police say the latest attacks are intended to spread fear. Ramna Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Zahidul Islam said two cocktails exploded outside the residence of Dhaka district Superintendent of Police Shamima Parveen around 10pm on Tuesday, apparently as part of that effort.

Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General Kamrun Munira warned that anyone using a banned organisation’s programme to disrupt public order would face strict action.

Intelligence monitoring and security preparations were under way, she said, promising professional policing to protect lives and property.

The unrest has disrupted ordinary routines. Some Dhaka schools have postponed Thursday’s annual examinations, while bus owners have urged employees to remain alert after a series of fires on passenger buses.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad accused anti-state forces of trying to trigger civil war and undermine Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.