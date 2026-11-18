A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Governments around the world sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a critical flaw in the popular programming language Java that could allow hackers to access computer systems, the latest high-profile cyber incident in recent weeks.

US tech firm Calif, which last month found a cybersecurity flaw in another programming language, PHP, said it had discovered a bug in Java's memory functions.

The vulnerability could allow hackers to remotely execute code or to crash systems.

US, South Korean, German and British authorities and China's Tencent urged companies and organisations to install a fix for the vulnerability, while the Dutch cybersecurity agency said it was investigating the issue.

Concern was particularly acute in South Korea, where Java is heavily used. The presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday with government agencies to discuss preemptive measures to tackle the threat, the Yonhap news agency reported.

JAVA WIDELY USED GLOBALLY BY PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTORS

Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is one of the world's most widely used programming languages and is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector and financial institutions as well as the military.

Recent technology outages and heightened concerns over software vulnerabilities have put a fresh spotlight on corporate cybersecurity and the resilience of critical IT infrastructure.

Shares in cybersecurity providers CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks were up more than 5.6 percent, among the biggest gainers on the S&P, in late morning trading in New York.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerability required immediate patching. It did not link it to any recent outages.

Tencent Cloud, the cloud-computing arm of Chinese technology company Tencent, warned customers on Wednesday that the vulnerability in the open-source kit, known as "Java4Shell", could allow unauthenticated attackers to steal sensitive information or take control of affected servers.

German and Dutch cybersecurity agencies said there were currently no known successful attacks exploiting the vulnerability. Britain's cybersecurity agency urged companies and organisations to keep systems up to date "during this unprecedented time".

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, but it issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on Nov 17 that contains fixes for the flaw.

The warnings come amid several major technology disruptions, including one at the US National Security Agency on Tuesday, although authorities and companies have not linked them to the Java vulnerability.

Apple also suffered an outage on Tuesday after an internal update that affected customer services including iCloud and Apple Pay. Systems were restored on Wednesday.

AI MAKES IT EASIER FOR HACKERS

Cybersecurity concerns have intensified this year as rapid advances in artificial intelligence give both attackers and defenders increasingly powerful tools, while a series of technology outages in recent days has underscored the fragility of critical systems.

AI can make it faster and easier for hackers to identify and exploit weaknesses, shrinking the window for companies to patch vulnerabilities from what could once have been days to potentially hours or minutes.

Last month, governments and companies around the world took websites offline as a precaution while website operators scrambled to secure systems running PHP software after Calif disclosed the vulnerability.

Cybersecurity companies regularly uncover examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.

Companies are also deploying AI to scan their own systems for vulnerabilities and are rushing to fix what they find, a process that carries risks of its own, Surfshark's lead system engineer Karolis Kaciulis said.

"Patching that much, that quickly, makes systems less stable," he said.

The spate of tech outages over the past week has ranged from disruptions to many Microsoft services, including email, to a 4-1/2-hour halt in US air travel and a JPMorgan software problem that disrupted some banking services.

US President Donald Trump's administration has downplayed concerns about a broader problem, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, acknowledging the incidents were "unsettling" but adding they were completely unrelated.

SOUTH KOREA VULNERABLE AS HEAVY JAVA USER

China and South Korea are among countries with significant Java developer communities, according to surveys by software development tools maker JetBrains.

A 2025 JetBrains survey found that 37 percent of respondents to its Java-focused study were based in mainland China. That reflects the survey sample rather than the countries' shares of the global Java developer population.

Java represented 53 percent of programming language use in South Korea compared with a global average of 30 percent, a 2021 JetBrains survey said.

Its use was even higher in South Korea's public sector, accounting for a 72 percent share of programming language use for information systems, according to a South Korean government survey last year.