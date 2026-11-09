November 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Ikram, who helped police ‘capture’ Choto Sazzad, shot in Chattogram

Ikram’s wife blames Boro Sazzad and his associates, alleging they had repeatedly threatened the couple

Ikram, who helped police ‘capture’ Choto Sazzad, shot in Chattogram

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 07:09 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 07:09 PM

Imtiaz Sultan Ikram, who helped police track down Choto Sazzad, a Chattogram criminal, has been shot in the stomach in the port city.

The shooting took place near Forest Gate in Muradpur, under Panchlaish Police Station on Monday.

Ikram was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. His family reported death threats against him.

Kazi Md Bidhan Abid, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Panchlaish Zone, told bdnews24.com that several youths arrived on motorcycles, opened fire and fled. Police were investigating.

Ikram’s wife, Ruma Akter Smriti, said he was shot after going downstairs from their home around noon.

She blamed criminal Boro Sazzad and associates Raihan, Saber, and Ismail, saying they had repeatedly threatened the couple.

“We had filed cases over these incidents. They framed my husband in an arms case and got him arrested,” she said.

Smriti sought police protection in March, alleging the threats followed her husband’s help in locating Choto Sazzad. Ikram and an associate were arrested by RAB in February.

The force said it seized two foreign-made 7.65mm pistols, five magazines and 56 bullets. Smriti claimed he had been framed.

Related Stories
Boro Sazzad aide arrested over ‘Tk 10mn extortion threat’
Boro Sazzad aide arrested over ‘Tk 10mn extortion threat’
2 shot dead in Khulna in one day
2 shot dead in Khulna in one day
Bangladeshi shot dead in South Africa
Bangladeshi shot dead in South Africa
bKash agent shot, ‘Tk 30mn’ stolen
bKash agent shot, ‘Tk 30mn’ stolen
Read More
Flick&#039;s Barca silence doubters with Atletico fightback
Flick's Barca silence doubters with Atletico fightback
UK’s Russell Brand facing jail for rape and sexual assault
UK’s Russell Brand facing jail for rape and sexual assault
How US was left exposed to the flesh-eating screwworm outbreak
How US was left exposed to the flesh-eating screwworm outbreak
&#039;I was unfaithful to my wife&#039;: Nvidia chief
'I was unfaithful to my wife': Nvidia chief
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More