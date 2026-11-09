Ikram, who helped police ‘capture’ Choto Sazzad, shot in Chattogram

Imtiaz Sultan Ikram, who helped police track down Choto Sazzad, a Chattogram criminal, has been shot in the stomach in the port city.

The shooting took place near Forest Gate in Muradpur, under Panchlaish Police Station on Monday.

Ikram was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. His family reported death threats against him.

Kazi Md Bidhan Abid, assistant commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Panchlaish Zone, told bdnews24.com that several youths arrived on motorcycles, opened fire and fled. Police were investigating.

Ikram’s wife, Ruma Akter Smriti, said he was shot after going downstairs from their home around noon.

She blamed criminal Boro Sazzad and associates Raihan, Saber, and Ismail, saying they had repeatedly threatened the couple.

“We had filed cases over these incidents. They framed my husband in an arms case and got him arrested,” she said.

Smriti sought police protection in March, alleging the threats followed her husband’s help in locating Choto Sazzad. Ikram and an associate were arrested by RAB in February.

The force said it seized two foreign-made 7.65mm pistols, five magazines and 56 bullets. Smriti claimed he had been framed.