October 10, 2026

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bKash agent shot, ‘Tk 30mn’ stolen in Gazipur

A group of 10-12 men on motorcycles allegedly caused a car to stop before attacking it

bKash agent shot, ‘Tk 30mn’ stolen in Gazipur

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 12:08 AM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 12:08 AM

A private car belonging to a bKash distribution company has been robbed of “about Tk30 million” in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur.

Three people have been injured in the incident, including one who was shot.

The incident took place at around 6:30pm on Friday in the Karnapur area of the Sreepur-Gosinga regional road, said Sreepur Police Station chief Mohammad Shahinur Alam.

The injured have been identified as Himel, accounts manager of Sreepur's bkash distribution company “Bhaluka Channel Enterprise Limited”, driver Lal Mia and area manager Farhad.

Himel, who was shot, has been sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital after receiving first aid at the Sreepur Upazila Health Complex.

Bhaluka Channel Enterprise Manager Mostafizur Rahman said that the company runs bKash activities in the Mauna intersection area of Sreepur. He said the company was facing a cash shortage due to banks being closed on Friday and wages being paid to garment workers.

He said, “According to bKash’s rules, the money was being brought in a car by giving the bKash balance to ‘Hazrat Ali Munshi’, a distributor in Narsingdi Sadar. On the way, when the car reached the Karnapur area around 6:30pm, a group of 10 to 12 people on motorcycles blocked the road.

“The attackers broke the glass of the private car with Chinese axes and local weapons. One of them took out a pistol and shot the manager Himel. There was Tk 40 million in three plastic bags in the car. They fled with two bags. It is believed that there was around Tk 30 million inside.”

Police official Shahinur said law enforcers have launched an investigation after the incident was reported. Information is being collected from the scene and those injured, he said.

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