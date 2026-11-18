The German Football Association (DFB) is fully behind French football chief Philippe Diallo's bid to become FIFA President, its president Bernd Neuendorf said on Wednesday.

French Football Federation (FFF) President Diallo accepted UEFA's support on Monday to run against incumbent Gianni Infantino in March, with European soccer's governing body eager for change at the top of FIFA's leadership.

"Philippe Diallo stands for a responsible approach to football and is determined to tackle the challenges facing the game in the years ahead," said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf in a statement, after a meeting with Diallo earlier on Wednesday, the deadline for candidacies.

"He has a wealth of experience in international football and is widely respected throughout the European game. His approach to the role and the values he stands for are markedly different from those of the current FIFA president."

Infantino has faced widespread opposition since his aborted attempt in July to bring private investors into a new commercial entity holding rights linked to competitions including the World Cup.

Despite repeated calls for his resignation, the Swiss sports administrator maintains he has overwhelming support from member associations around the world.

The Dutch football association has also backed Diallo, with many European governing bodies expected to follow suit.

"We want football to change for the better. We want a FIFA that serves the game and acts in the interests of all its member associations," Neuendorf said.

UEFA initially threatened to boycott FIFA tournaments, before receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions will not be revived.

Japan Football Association Honorary President Kozo Tashima and former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega are also planning to stand for election as FIFA president.