Quitting GLP-1 diabetes drugs doubles risk of heart attack or death, study shows

A Mounjaro injection used for weight loss procedures is seen in this illustration at a clinic in Mumbai, India, Mar 31, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

A Mounjaro injection used for weight loss procedures is seen in this illustration at a clinic in Mumbai, India, Mar 31, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

Patients with type 2 diabetes who stop taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs face double the risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke, or dying.

A study published in Lancet Regional Health – Europe examined electronic medical records from more than 80,000 patients across 300 clinics in Italy, supported by specialists from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Researchers discovered that cardiovascular events or death occurred at a rate of four per 100 people annually among those who stopped GLP-1 therapy, compared to two per 100 among those who sustained treatment.

The heightened cardiovascular risk was particularly pronounced among patients who remained obese.

Researchers noted that the increased risk occurred irrespective of whether patients regained weight or suffered elevated blood pressure following discontinuation, according to The Independent.

While clinical directors from the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK cautioned that the observational nature of the study means underlying health factors could influence results, healthcare leaders stressed that patients should not alter or stop GLP-1 regimens without medical supervision.