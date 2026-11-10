November 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Quitting GLP-1 diabetes drugs doubles risk of heart attack or death, study shows

Experts emphasise that GLP-1 drugs offer significant anti-inflammatory and vascular benefits beyond weight loss

Quitting GLP-1 diabetes drugs doubles risk of heart attack or death, study shows
A Mounjaro injection used for weight loss procedures is seen in this illustration at a clinic in Mumbai, India, Mar 31, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 09:58 PM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 09:58 PM

Patients with type 2 diabetes who stop taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs face double the risk of suffering a heart attack, stroke, or dying.

A study published in Lancet Regional Health – Europe examined electronic medical records from more than 80,000 patients across 300 clinics in Italy, supported by specialists from Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

Researchers discovered that cardiovascular events or death occurred at a rate of four per 100 people annually among those who stopped GLP-1 therapy, compared to two per 100 among those who sustained treatment.

The heightened cardiovascular risk was particularly pronounced among patients who remained obese.

Researchers noted that the increased risk occurred irrespective of whether patients regained weight or suffered elevated blood pressure following discontinuation, according to The Independent.

While clinical directors from the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK cautioned that the observational nature of the study means underlying health factors could influence results, healthcare leaders stressed that patients should not alter or stop GLP-1 regimens without medical supervision.

Related Stories
One-minute test may reveal hidden health risks: study
One-minute test may reveal hidden health risks: study
Microsoft develops AI tool that diagnoses ‘like a doctor’
Microsoft develops AI tool that diagnoses ‘like a doctor’
Beauty giants eye profits from weight-loss side effects
Beauty giants eye profits from weight-loss side effects
Can eating protein before carbs help weight loss?
Can eating protein before carbs help weight loss?
Read More
Tarique meets Turkiye’s Erdogan
Tarique meets Turkiye’s Erdogan
M John Harrison makes Booker Prize history at 81
M John Harrison makes Booker Prize history at 81
Fire on bus in Dhaka’s Shyamoli
Fire on bus in Dhaka’s Shyamoli
Bangladesh holds initial talks with Apple
Bangladesh holds initial talks with Apple
Read More
Opinion

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters
Read More