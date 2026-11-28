Health screenings women need in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s

Preventive healthcare needs change as women grow older, making regular health screenings important at every stage of life. From blood pressure and cervical cancer checks in their 20s to breast and colorectal cancer screening in their 40s, different tests can help detect health conditions before symptoms appear.

According to Health.com, screening recommendations for women depend on their age, personal and family medical history, and risk factors.

Here is a decade-by-decade guide to the key screenings.

In Their 20s

Women should establish a health baseline through routine check-ups and consider:

● Blood pressure checks every three to five years if readings are normal and there are no risk factors.

● Pap tests every three years from age 21 to detect abnormal cervical cells.

● Baseline cholesterol testing.

● HIV and hepatitis C screening at least once in adulthood, alongside other STI tests depending on risk.

● Depression and anxiety screening.

● Blood sugar testing if overweight or obese with additional diabetes risk factors.

● Regular breast awareness and skin checks.

In Their 30s

Most earlier screenings should continue. Cervical cancer screening options include a Pap test every three years, an HPV test every five years, or both every five years.

Diabetes screening is recommended from age 35 for women who are overweight or obese.

In Their 40s

Mammograms become important for women at average risk of breast cancer.

Colorectal cancer screening should begin at 45, with options including a colonoscopy every 10 years or stool-based tests at recommended intervals.

In Their 50s

Earlier screenings should continue. Women with a significant smoking history may need annual low-dose CT scans for lung cancer from age 50.

Those who have gone through menopause and have osteoporosis risk factors may also need an earlier bone density test.

Health.com recommends choosing a trusted doctor, keeping screening records and discussing changes in personal or family health history.

Women should also seek medical advice promptly if they notice unusual symptoms rather than waiting for their next screening.