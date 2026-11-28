Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg - Nov 28, 2026 - Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich walks off the pitch after being sent off as Lennart Karl and coach Vincent Kompany look on. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Football - Bundesliga - Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg - Nov 28, 2026 - Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich walks off the pitch after being sent off as Lennart Karl and coach Vincent Kompany look on. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Joshua Kimmich’s moment of madness proved costly as Bayern Munich were held to a 0-0 draw at Hamburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, opening the door for Borussia Dortmund to move four points clear this weekend.

Kimmich received a straight red card on 44 minutes after he blatantly pulled the hair of Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit when the pair squared-up in an off-the-ball confrontation.

Dortmund lead the table with 24 points from 10 games, one point ahead of Bayern, who have now played 11 matches. Dortmund host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

It is the second time this season Bayern have been held to a goalless draw after the same result at Schalke in September, which ended their run of scoring in 59 consecutive Bundesliga matches.

The fifth draw of the season for unbeaten Bayern, including three in the last four games, left them eight points worse off than at the same stage of the last campaign.

The better chances in the game fell to Hamburg as Martin Adeline flashed wide and Sebastiaan Bornauw was denied by Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig, who is in the team for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Elsewhere, Paderborn hammered relegation-threatened Schalke 8-1 to record their biggest ever Bundesliga victory. They had never won a Bundesliga game by more than a two-goal margin before Saturday.

Stefano Marino scored a hat-trick for the home side as they picked up a third win of the season and climbed to ninth in the table.

Marius Bulter netted a hat-trick and Said El Mala scored two as Cologne inflicted a 5-0 defeat on promoted Elversberg.

It was a third straight defeat for the latter, whose Bundesliga bubble appears to have burst after a strong start to the season.

Mainz beat second-bottom Union Berlin 2-1.