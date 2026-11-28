Israel speeds up data-centre builds in bid to lead AI, but ambitions face power challenge: report

The Israeli government is cutting red tape to fast-track data centre construction, classifying AI facilities as national infrastructure to bypass local regulations, according to Al Jazeera.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set an ambitious goal for Israel to become the world's third AI power within five years, and the move aims to bolster that.

Al Jazeera reports that the heart of this strategy is the planned Ofek Data Center, set to be Israel's largest upon completion in 2029 near Ashdod. This massive project, backed by a US-Israeli consortium, will connect to European markets via underwater cables.

Analysts told the outlet that this push is more geopolitical than commercial, creating a strategic "territorial anchor" in the global AI race.

However, this rapid expansion faces a critical hurdle: power. Israel's small, grid-constrained system has already forced the Electrical Authority to cap new data centre capacity.

To power Ofek, the government is planning an adjacent 850MW gas-fired plant and has even discussed developing nuclear energy.

While Israel accelerates its infrastructure, Europe is lagging due to similar power constraints and political backlash, reports Al Jazeera.

Analysts warn this leaves Europe increasingly dependent on US and potentially Israeli data centres, raising new geopolitical and security "fronts".