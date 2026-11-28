A moving bus of Itihas Paribahan has reportedly been set on fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur 10.

Police said the incident occurred around 7:30pm on Saturday evening. Most of the bus was gutted in the fire, but no casualties were reported, they added.

Khaleda Yasmin, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the bus caught fire while travelling towards Mirpur 1.

Firefighters from Mirpur Fire Station reached the scene after receiving a report at 7:38pm and brought the blaze under control.

“Miscreants, posing as passengers, set fire to the moving bus and fled. There were no casualties,” said Md Zahidul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of police for the Mirpur zone.

The bus driver and helper had been taken into custody, and CCTV footage was being collected to identify those responsible, he added.