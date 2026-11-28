Unidentified assailants have reportedly fired a shot inside the office of an internet service provider in Dhaka's Rampura, the second such attack in the area this month.

The shooting took place at the DL Network Services office in the Rampura section of Hatirjheel around 7:45pm on Saturday, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the local police station.

The attackers stormed in and fired a single round, which tore through a laptop and lodged in a wall, he said. There were no casualties.

Police initially suspect the attack stemmed from a dispute over dominance in the business. The officer said the matter is under investigation.

On the evening of Nov 15, gunmen burst into the office of Speed Star Internet and Technology on Wapda Road, under the same police station, and shot two employees.

The latest incident has sparked concern among local residents.