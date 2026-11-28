Police ask building owners near metro rail to sign security pledges

Police have begun collecting written pledges from building owners near Dhaka’s metro rail route to prevent sabotage and strengthen security.

The Uttara-Motijheel route passes through at least 11 police stations. On Saturday, police said owners were being asked to promise that no sabotage would take place from their properties.

Kafrul Police Station Inspector (Operations) Masnun Alam said owners were signing pledges against sabotage from their buildings.

Motijheel Police chief Kamruzzaman Talukdar said the initiative aimed to raise awareness and encourage public cooperation.

Police have urged residents to monitor rooftops, balconies and open spaces, keep watch on staff, tenants and visitors, and report suspicious activity. Legal action may follow if owners fail to cooperate.

A stone was hurled at a metro rail window on the way from Agargaon to Uttara North station on Apr 30, 2023. No one was injured, but the window glass was damaged.

Police filed a case the next day under the Metro Rail Act 2015 and the Penal Code.