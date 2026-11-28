The Election Commission (EC) has moved to hold talks with registered political parties on ensuring “free, fair and peaceful” Union Parishad (UP) elections.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will preside over the three-day talks, joined by four election commissioners and the EC secretary, at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

The meetings will run from 10:30am to 12:30pm daily from Nov 29 to Dec 1, with each party asked to send two representatives.

A total of 55 parties -- including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), and Jatiya Party -- have been invited, while the Awami League is excluded over its suspended registration alongside 14-party allies Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal, Workers Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD), and Bangladesh Tariqat Federation.

EC Secretary Akhter Ahmed said the commission needs party input and cooperation to run a credible poll like the February election, calling cooperation its core goal.

By registration order, 19 parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, were first invited for Sunday, 18 including Islami Andolan for Monday and 18 including the NCP for Tuesday.

The BNP then asked to sit on Monday, and the EC pushed its session back a day, finalising it for Nov 30.

Jamaat verbally told the EC it wants its 11-party alliance to attend together, though no formal letter reached the commission by Saturday evening.

"BNP's dialogue has been put back a day. The party will take part on Monday," Akhter said.

Sunday's schedule stands, and the NCP is due on Tuesday, he said, adding that a joint decision is a matter for the parties, while fixing the time is the EC's job.

If the alliance does not come on its scheduled day, the commission will decide on a later slot. Without Jamaat and its allies, 15 parties will take part on Sunday.

Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said the alliance's members who were scheduled for the first day will skip it and join later.

"We want to sit with the EC together with everyone in the 11-party alliance," he said on Saturday night.

"Some parties may sit separately, and that is fine. But we have asked the EC for a separate slot for the 11-party alliance, and the commission will consider it."

Three of the alliance's 11 members are scheduled for Sunday, three for Monday and five for Tuesday, including the NCP.

The local government elections will be non-partisan this time. The EC has set the first phase of the UP polls for Jan 21 and the second for Feb 4, followed by the third on Apr 29, the fourth on May 13 and the fifth on May 27.

Voting will cover 1,042 union councils in the first phase, 1,069 in the second, 1,024 in the third, 813 in the fourth and 384 in the fifth.