How much water should you drink for healthy blood pressure?

Drinking enough water is often associated with staying healthy, but hydration can also affect how well the body regulates blood pressure. Too little water can cause blood pressure to drop, while drinking too much may have the opposite effect.

Three cardiologists recommend about nine cups (72 fluid ounces) of water daily for women and 13 cups (104 fluid ounces) for men, although individual requirements vary.

According to Health.com, blood is mostly made up of water, so dehydration reduces the volume of blood circulating through the body. This can lower blood pressure, particularly when a person stands up, and cause light-headedness.

The body's response to dehydration, however, can also push blood pressure higher.

It releases hormones such as vasopressin, which help the kidneys retain water and narrow blood vessels.

William Shutze, a vascular surgeon at Texas Vascular Associates, explained that dehydration can reduce blood volume and cause blood pressure to fall.

Ethan Korngold, chief medical officer of Abbott's Vascular Business, said dehydration could also contribute to higher blood pressure by narrowing blood vessels.

Drinking excessive amounts of water can increase blood volume and raise blood pressure too. Korngold warned that fluid overload and sudden blood pressure increases can be particularly dangerous for older people and those with heart failure, liver disease or kidney problems.

Cardiologist Tisa Saha said proper hydration helps the body maintain a steady blood volume and normal blood pressure.

The experts recommended adjusting water intake according to heat, physical activity, body size and health conditions.

They offered the following tips:

• Account for water from food: About 20 percent of daily water intake comes from food, particularly fruits and vegetables.

• Start gradually: Shutze suggested beginning with eight cups of water daily and adjusting as needed.

• Monitor hydration: Rarely feeling thirsty, urinating regularly and having pale, straw-coloured urine are signs of adequate hydration.

• Consider individual needs: Heat, exercise and existing health conditions can change how much water a person needs.

Saha also cautioned that drinking enough water cannot replace other measures to control blood pressure, including reducing sodium, exercising, maintaining a healthy weight and taking prescribed medication when necessary.