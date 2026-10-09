October 09, 2026

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Rice closes in on lucrative new Arsenal deal

The England midfielder could join Bukayo Saka among the club's highest earners as talks over a contract extension advance

Rice closes in on lucrative new Arsenal deal
Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - Sept 19, 2026 Arsenal's Declan Rice reacts Action Images via Reuters

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 03:00 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 03:00 PM

Declan Rice is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Arsenal that could make him one of the club's highest-paid players, according to BBC Sport.

Talks between the Premier League champions and the England midfielder have reached an advanced stage, with Rice reportedly in line for a substantial pay rise.

The 27-year-old currently earns around £240,000 a week, but a new agreement could put him alongside Arsenal's top earner Bukayo Saka, whose salary is believed to be about £350,000 a week, the BBC reported.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said on Friday that Rice had decided to stay at Arsenal and that the final details of his new contract were being discussed.

Arsenal have yet to announce an agreement.

Rice joined the Gunners from West Ham United for £105 million in July 2023 and has since established himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta's midfield.

He helped Arsenal win the Premier League title last season, ending the club's 22-year wait for the trophy.

The contract negotiations follow Arteta's decision to commit his own future to Arsenal, with the club announcing a new four-year deal for the Spanish manager on Wednesday.

Rice's existing contract runs until the end of next season, according to BBC Sport, although other reporting has referred to an option for a further year.

The midfielder withdrew from England's squad during the international break to manage his workload but is expected to be available when Arsenal resume their title defence against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

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