November 15, 2026

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Two remaining Fatullah madrasa fire patients moved out of ICU

One of them has been taken off ventilator support and moved to a high-dependency unit, while the other has been transferred to a general ward

Two remaining Fatullah madrasa fire patients moved out of ICU

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 12:57 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 12:57 PM

Two students who were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following a fire at a madrasa in Narayanganj's Fatullah have been transferred to other hospital units after their conditions improved.

The students were moved on Thursday and Saturday, according to Dr Sultan Mahmud Sikder, a resident physician at the institute.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, he said the two students were the only patients from the fire still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Two other students who had been admitted to the ICU were discharged earlier.

"One of the two patients in the ICU had been on mechanical ventilator support. Thanks to the intensive efforts of the doctors, we were able to successfully wean him off the ventilator," Dr Sultan said.

"He no longer requires supplemental oxygen. As his condition has improved, he has been transferred to the hospital's male high-dependency unit."

The other student who had been receiving treatment in the ICU has also made encouraging progress, he said.

"He no longer needs oxygen support either, so he has been transferred from the ICU to a general ward."

The fire broke out around 2am on Nov 9 on the second floor of the five-storey Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa building in the Signboard area of Fatullah.

A library on the floor was destroyed in the blaze.

The Fire Service suspects an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire.

Smoke quickly spread through different parts of the building, triggering panic among students, who rushed to escape.

Most of the residential madrasa's approximately 1,300 students are teenagers and young adults.

Dr Sultan said 94 students were brought to the burn institute following the fire. All but the two still undergoing treatment have since left the hospital.

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