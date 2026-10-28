Copa del Rey fixtures postponed following train crash

Rescue personnel work at the site of the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Toledo, Spain, Oct 28, 2026. REUTERS

Rescue personnel work at the site of the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Toledo, Spain, Oct 28, 2026. REUTERS

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed Wednesday's 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches following a train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 30 people.

At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided, the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalusia.

The games have been postponed "as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

The crash disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.