October 29, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Copa del Rey fixtures postponed following train crash

The move comes "as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF sats

Copa del Rey fixtures postponed following train crash
Rescue personnel work at the site of the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Toledo, Spain, Oct 28, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 29 Oct 2026, 12:50 AM

Updated : 29 Oct 2026, 12:50 AM

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed Wednesday's 24 Copa del Rey first-round matches following a train collision in Toledo province that killed at least 30 people.

At least 30 people were killed when two high-speed trains collided, the second deadly accident in less than a year on the line connecting Madrid to southern Andalusia.

The games have been postponed "as a show of respect and solidarity with all the victims," the RFEF said, adding that new dates for the matches will be announced soon.

The crash disrupted rail services between Madrid and Andalusia, affecting travel for several teams and their fans.

Related Stories
64 dead in Spain's second train crash this year
64 dead in Spain&#039;s second train crash this year
Diddy moved to Pennsylvania prison after reports of perks
Diddy moved to Pennsylvania prison after reports of perks
FIFA punishes Spain for Islamophobic chants in friendly
FIFA punishes Spain for Islamophobic chants in friendly
Torres withdrawn from Spain squad, Espi called up
Torres withdrawn from Spain squad, Espi called up
Read More
Possible dwarf planet identified beyond Pluto
Possible dwarf planet identified beyond Pluto
Death behind bars: Who protects prisoners?
Death behind bars: Who protects prisoners?
Copa del Rey games postponed after train crash
Copa del Rey games postponed after train crash
Bangladesh’s phone registry still stuck in limbo
Bangladesh’s phone registry still stuck in limbo
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever
Read More