October 11, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start

Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde strike as Barcelona stay five points clear of Atletico

Barcelona cruise past Getafe to maintain perfect start
LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Oct 10, 2026 FC Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 12:56 AM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 12:56 AM

Barcelona extended their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Getafe on Saturday, making it eight wins from eight matches and maintaining their lead at the top of the table.

The hosts struck inside two minutes when Anthony Gordon cut in from the left and saw his deflected effort find the net.

Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead on the half-hour mark, scoring on his first start for Barcelona.

Barcelona remained in control after the break, limiting Getafe's opportunities and comfortably protecting their advantage.

Jules Kounde, who had squandered a clear chance in the first half, added a third in the 73rd minute, heading in Lamine Yamal's curling cross.

The Catalans lead the standings with 24 points, five ahead of Atletico Madrid and nine clear of Real Madrid, who host Villarreal later on Saturday.

Related Stories
Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina farewell
Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina farewell
Spain floods leave 2 dead
Spain floods leave 2 dead
Ballon d'Or should go to player who makes fans smile: Yamal
Ballon d&#039;Or should go to player who makes fans smile: Yamal
Raphinha hat-trick sees Barcelona breeze past Racing
Raphinha hat-trick sees Barcelona breeze past Racing
Read More
Ex-state minister Enamur’s bail stayed
Ex-state minister Enamur’s bail stayed
5 missing after landslide triggers flood in Nepal
5 missing after landslide triggers flood in Nepal
Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia a ‘sinister act’: Jamaat chief
Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia a ‘sinister act’: Jamaat chief
Trial begins over July killings of Mugdho, 10 others
Trial begins over July killings of Mugdho, 10 others
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More