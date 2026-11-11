Workers across Spain stage first general strike in 14 years in anger over housing

A protestor holds a sign that reads "closed due to strike" as people protest during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, held to demand wages that allow access to what demonstrators say is decent housing, in Barcelona, Spain, Nov 11, 2026. REUTERS

A protestor holds a sign that reads "closed due to strike" as people protest during a 24-hour nationwide general strike, held to demand wages that allow access to what demonstrators say is decent housing, in Barcelona, Spain, Nov 11, 2026. REUTERS

Spanish workers went on a general strike on Wednesday, setting up picket lines despite stormy weather in a mass protest against the country's housing affordability crisis a few weeks before a snap general election.

It is the first general strike in 14 years to be jointly backed by Spain's two largest unions, UGT and CCOO, as well as other labour organisations and tenants' associations angry about rising rents and evictions.

"We won't stop until we transform this country's housing model from top to bottom so that houses are for living instead of being at the service of the rentier minority," said Alicia del Rio, spokesperson for the Madrid Tenants' Union, as the strike began at midnight.

Spain has a deficit of about 750,000 homes, which is set to grow to more than a million by 2028, according to the central bank.

With fewer people able to afford a home, renting has increased sharply, putting pressure on that market. The average rental price of €1,176 ($1,315) is equivalent to about 98.7 percent of a young person's average monthly salary in Spain, according to the Youth Council of Spain.

Early Turnout Strongest At Ports, Auto Plants

Plans for massive protest marches in the afternoon were threatened by two storms, dubbed Charles and Bruna, that led weather agency AEMET to issue alerts for 14 regions over strong winds, rough seas and heavy rains.

According to UGT and CCOO, early participation in the strike reached 90 percent at ports and in the automotive sector, with "total stoppages" reported at factories including Volkswagen's in Navarre and SEAT's in Barcelona.

The unions also put early turnout at 85 percent in the meat industry, 82 percent in waste collection and 75 percent in the energy sector. They said participation was lower in healthcare and social services, at 38 percent, and at 35 percent in the postal service.

Tensions flared at the start of the strike at Madrid's Mercamadrid wholesale market, where about 1,000 protesters gathered. CCOO's Madrid branch said on X that police fired pepper spray at pickets and arrested one of them, with 13 people requiring medical attention.

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but not the use of pepper spray, although he said it was used to disperse a separate picket line in the Carabanchel district.

Election Gamble

The strike follows weeks of demonstrations and encampments provoked by the eviction and subsequent death of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.

Those protests, along with parliament's rejection last month of government decrees aimed at curbing evictions and limiting rent pressures, prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call an election for Nov 29.

The government has largely blamed the right-wing opposition running many regions and municipalities for rising rents and insufficient housing supply.

Sanchez, whose Socialist Party lags in opinion polls, hopes to harness voter resentment over housing and shift the political narrative away from a series of corruption cases involving his inner circle and a deadly train crash last month.

But union leaders and many of the protesters have said they also hold the central government responsible for the housing crisis, as well as for Spain's second fatal train crash this year.

On Tuesday, train drivers walked out to demand more investment in maintenance and safety, causing widespread travel disruption.