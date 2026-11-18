Bangladesh has recorded one more dengue death, while 1,674 others have been hospitalised in a 24-hour official count.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death was reported in Dhaka Division between 8am on Tuesday, and 8am on Wednesday.

With the latest death, the toll from the mosquito-borne disease has risen to 508 this year.

A total of 167,318 patients have been admitted to hospitals since January, while 161,193 have recovered and been discharged. Another 5,617 patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 714 patients.

Chattogram Division followed with 311 admissions, while Barishal reported with 213, Khulna with 190, Rajshahi with 115, Rangpur with 60, Mymensingh with 50 and Sylhet with 21.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds, discard water that has remained stagnant for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.