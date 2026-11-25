Meta's logo and a keyboard are shown in this illustration created on Oct 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Meta's logo and a keyboard are shown in this illustration created on Oct 19, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Meta employees have warned that replacing human moderators with artificial intelligence is causing errors with broad political consequences.

The concerns follow Meta’s March rollout of more advanced AI moderation across Facebook and Instagram alongside deep staff cuts, says The Guardian.

Workers described moderation teams operating as “skeleton teams” after layoffs trimmed some groups by half or two-thirds.

They said automated tools struggle with nuance -- especially outside English -- and remove legitimate content at speed, leaving affected users with limited appeal options.

Monitors tracking online censorship also flagged surging restrictions on Facebook and Instagram accounts during pivotal political events in places such as Brazil, the EU, Turkey and the US. Group Repro Uncensored recorded 210 account takedowns on Meta in 2025 and 657 in the first six months of 2026.

Some staff suggested opaque AI systems can obscure contentious moderation decisions, though Meta denied political bias, according to The Guardian.

A company spokesperson said tests show its newer AI systems make 13 percent fewer mistakes than humans on average while catching 10 percent more violations.

A Meta spokesperson added that users can appeal enforcement decisions.