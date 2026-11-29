Lyricist and writer Latiful Islam Shibli has been appointed as the director general of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification on Sunday, appointing him to the position for a one-year term.

The ministry said the appointment is at the Grade-1 rank, effective from the date of his joining, and is conditional upon his severing professional ties with any other institutions or organisations.

Further terms and conditions of his tenure will be specified in a formal contract, it added.

Previously, Rezauddin Stalin, a prominent poet from the 1980s, headed the Shilpakala Academy. His term concluded on Sept 21.

Shibli began his career in the 1990s as a lyricist for band music.

On Sept 22, 2024, he was appointed as the executive director of the Kabi Nazrul Institute for a two-year term by the interim government.

Notable songs written and composed by Shibli include “Jail Theke Bolchi”, “Tumi Amar Prothom Shokal”, “Koshto Pete Bhalobashi”, “Rongdhonu Hoye Jai”, “Premik Mayor”, and “Payer Awaj Shuni”.

As a playwright, his work “Tomar Chokhe Dekhi” gained popularity among audiences. He also acted in the role of Mirza Ghalib in the play “Rajkumari”, which was also written by him.