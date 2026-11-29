Police have detained Selim Akhtar Chowdhury, chief health officer of Chattogram City Corporation.

He is the brother-in-law of former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel.

He was arrested in his home at Chattogram’s South Khulshi Chattogram on Sunday.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Media) Aminur Rashid told bdnews24.com that Khulshi Police detained him at night.

He said the police would disclose later which case the detention was linked to.

Selim is the health affairs secretary of the Chattogram city unit of the Awami League.

He is the son-in-law of late Awami League leader and former Chattogram City Corporation Mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

Selim has not been seen in public since the fall of the Awami League government following the mass uprising on Aug 5, 2024.