October 12, 2026

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Temporary terminal in Keraniganj to 'relieve' Dhaka of long-haul bus rush

Buses to 19 southern districts will start running from the site within two months

Temporary terminal in Keraniganj to &#039;relieve&#039; Dhaka of long-haul bus rush

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Oct 2026, 02:42 PM

Updated : 12 Oct 2026, 02:42 PM

A temporary bus terminal has opened at Chunkutia in Keraniganj to ease the pressure of long-haul buses entering and moving around Dhaka.

The terminal, which will serve buses bound for 19 southern districts, was inaugurated on Monday, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Chairman Md Reazul Islam and DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Md Anisur Rahman, along with other senior officials, were present.

The DMP said the move follows decisions taken at a meeting on easing Dhaka’s traffic congestion and modernising traffic management.

Those decisions were made at meetings presided over by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Mar 24, May 14, Jun 15 and Aug 29.

Buses are due to start running from the terminal within two months, the DMP said. Its Traffic Division expects this to ease the pressure of long-haul buses entering and moving around the capital.

On Oct 3, during a visit to inspect traffic management “development work” at Dhaka’s Mohakhali terminal, DMP Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed said Gulistan’s Fulbaria bus terminal would move to Chunkutia within three months.

Work has begun on a depot covering about 4 hectares at the Jhilmil project, he said, and buses from Fulbaria and Gulistan will shift there once it is ready.

RAJUK will provide about 30 more hectares nearby for a permanent terminal and depot.

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