October 23, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Body of Bangladeshi killed in Saudi airport strike arrives in Dhaka

Shahed's family receives immediate financial assistance, with further payments and benefits under consideration

Body of Bangladeshi killed in Saudi airport strike arrives in Dhaka

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 12:04 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 12:04 PM

The body of Md Shahed Ahmed, who was killed in a missile attack in Saudi Arabia, has arrived in Bangladesh.

A US-Bangla Airlines flight carrying his body from Jeddah landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:22am on Friday.

Shahed's loved ones received his body at the airport in the presence of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam.

His family received Tk 85,000 in immediate financial assistance through the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, including Tk 35,000 for burial and transportation expenses and a special grant of Tk 50,000, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment said on Friday.

His employer, Saad Al-Essa Contracting Company, has also deposited 27,395 Saudi riyals, equivalent to around Tk 900,000, in outstanding wages, allowances and service benefits into the Bangladesh Embassy's account in Riyadh.

The money will be handed over to the family through the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, the ministry said.

The family may receive another Tk 300,000, subject to verification of Shahed's BMET card or other valid identification documents. They may also qualify for an additional Tk 1 million in insurance benefits.

Yemen's Houthi group attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh around 3:15pm on Oct 10.

The attack reportedly killed 13 people of different nationalities and injured 308 others. Two Bangladeshis were among the dead, while 27 were injured.

Shahed was from Madla village in Bogura's Shajahanpur.

The other Bangladeshi killed was Md Nasrullah Badarpuri, an Umrah visa holder from Badarpur village in Cumilla's Nangalkot. He had been waiting in Riyadh for a connecting flight to Jeddah.

Related Stories
Saudi flight cancellations hit 13,490 Dhaka passengers
Saudi flight cancellations hit 13,490 Dhaka passengers
Saudi attacks ground 51 flights from Dhaka
Saudi attacks ground 51 flights from Dhaka
28 Dhaka-Saudi flights cancelled in 3 days
28 Dhaka-Saudi flights cancelled in 3 days
3 more Dhaka-Riyadh flights cancelled after airport blast
3 more Dhaka-Riyadh flights cancelled after airport blast
Read More
Heineken fears weight-loss drugs could dent beer sales
Heineken fears weight-loss drugs could dent beer sales
Aliss reported for suspect bowling action
Aliss reported for suspect bowling action
Experimental cancer vaccine shows promise in trial
Experimental cancer vaccine shows promise in trial
Grief as Houthi attack victim&#039;s body returns home
Grief as Houthi attack victim's body returns home
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More