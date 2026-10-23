Body of Bangladeshi killed in Saudi airport strike arrives in Dhaka

The body of Md Shahed Ahmed, who was killed in a missile attack in Saudi Arabia, has arrived in Bangladesh.

A US-Bangla Airlines flight carrying his body from Jeddah landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 8:22am on Friday.

Shahed's loved ones received his body at the airport in the presence of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam.

His family received Tk 85,000 in immediate financial assistance through the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, including Tk 35,000 for burial and transportation expenses and a special grant of Tk 50,000, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment said on Friday.

His employer, Saad Al-Essa Contracting Company, has also deposited 27,395 Saudi riyals, equivalent to around Tk 900,000, in outstanding wages, allowances and service benefits into the Bangladesh Embassy's account in Riyadh.

The money will be handed over to the family through the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, the ministry said.

The family may receive another Tk 300,000, subject to verification of Shahed's BMET card or other valid identification documents. They may also qualify for an additional Tk 1 million in insurance benefits.

Yemen's Houthi group attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh around 3:15pm on Oct 10.

The attack reportedly killed 13 people of different nationalities and injured 308 others. Two Bangladeshis were among the dead, while 27 were injured.

Shahed was from Madla village in Bogura's Shajahanpur.

The other Bangladeshi killed was Md Nasrullah Badarpuri, an Umrah visa holder from Badarpur village in Cumilla's Nangalkot. He had been waiting in Riyadh for a connecting flight to Jeddah.