Aliss faces bowling-action scrutiny after ODI debut

Bangladesh off-spinner Aliss Al Islam has been reported for a suspect bowling action following his ODI debut against Afghanistan in the tri-nation series in Sharjah.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the development on Thursday, saying match officials had raised concerns over the legality of his action during Wednesday's match.

Aliss must now undergo an independent assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre to determine whether his bowling action complies with international regulations.

The referral does not amount to a suspension, and he can continue bowling pending the assessment.

The 29-year-old endured a difficult ODI debut, conceding 47 runs in 8.3 overs without taking a wicket as Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat and crashed out of the tri-series.

It is not the first time Aliss has faced scrutiny over his bowling action.

He was reported during the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), shortly after taking a hat-trick on his debut for Dhaka Dynamites.

He subsequently underwent remedial work and passed an assessment, receiving clearance to bowl in domestic cricket.

Aliss was reported again during the 2025 BPL but cleared another assessment conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.