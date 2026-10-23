Four charged in Cumilla schoolboy Apratim's murder

Police have pressed formal charges against four people, including two juveniles, over the murder of 13-year-old schoolboy Ishayat Shahriar Apratim in Cumilla.

The chargesheet was submitted to the court on Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Lutfar Rahman said on Thursday.

Investigators allege that Apratim was beaten to death with bamboo sticks after resisting an attempt to snatch his mobile phone.

Police accused Saiful Islam Tuhin and two juveniles of direct involvement in the killing, while Siam was allegedly involved in planning the crime. All four have been arrested.

Tuhin, 19, and Siam, 19, are being held at Cumilla Central Jail, while the two minors have been sent to the Gazipur Child Development Centre.

Apratim was the only child of Nahida Begum, an associate professor at Comilla University, and KM Firoz Shahriar, who is involved in the mobile phone business. He was a seventh-grade student at Border Guard Public School in Kotbari.

The schoolboy went missing after leaving home on the afternoon of Sept 18. Police recovered his body the following day from a wooded area in Sananda near the Lalmai hills.

According to investigators, Tuhin took Apratim to the secluded area and tried to snatch his iPhone.

When Apratim resisted, a scuffle broke out. Tuhin allegedly struck him on the head with a bamboo stick, followed by the two juveniles. The schoolboy died from his injuries.

Police said the three fled with Apratim's phone after making sure he was dead.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from surrounding areas and identified Tuhin, who had been seen with Apratim.

Police subsequently took Tuhin into custody for questioning and recovered Apratim's phone from his home. Information provided by Tuhin led investigators to the other suspects.

"My dreams of living revolved around my son. The killers have taken those dreams away," said Apratim's father, KM Firoz Shahriar, who filed the case.

"I want a speedy trial of the killers. I hope the court will hand them the maximum punishment as quickly as possible. Their age should not become a loophole allowing them to escape justice."