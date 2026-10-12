Attacks on Saudi airports: 28 flights from Dhaka cancelled in three days

Flights from Dhaka to Riyadh and Jeddah have been cancelled one after another for three days following a series of attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia.

A statement from Shahjalal International Airport on Monday said 28 flights had been cancelled, leaving 4,851 passengers stranded in the capital.

They include four flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, two of US-Bangla, three of Riyadh Air and 16 transit flights of IndiGo Airlines.

The disruptions follow attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

A strike on Saturday killed 12 people, including two Bangladeshis, and injured 309, according to Saudi authorities.

Riyadh airport's operations have been severely disrupted.

Reuters reported on Monday that 99.7 percent of scheduled flights there were cancelled on Sunday, while about 60 percent of Monday's scheduled flights were also expected to be cancelled.