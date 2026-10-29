Shadman’s third Test ton sets Tigers up against West Indies

Opener Shadman Islam has reached his third Test hundred, taking two off the second ball of the day to bring up the milestone off 221 balls against West Indies.

Resuming on 99 in Dhaka’s Mirpur, the left-hander missed a flick at Joshua Bishop’s leg-stump off the first ball, then stepped back to the next and ran two.

He joined Mushfiqur Rahim as the only Bangladesh batters to complete a hundred after starting a day on 99.

Bangladesh were 215 for three after 75 overs, with Shadman on 101 off 225 balls and Litton Das on 10 off 28.

The hosts had made a steady start on Wednesday. Tanzid Hasan fell early, while Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto were dismissed after getting set.

Towhid Hridoy retired hurt on 42 and left the field on a stretcher with a muscle strain.