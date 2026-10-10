October 10, 2026

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Palmer signs Chelsea contract until 2034

The 24-year-old England international has scored 91 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions since arriving from Manchester City in 2023

Palmer signs Chelsea contract until 2034
Premier League - Brentford v Chelsea - GTech Community Stadium, London, Britain – Sept 18, 2026 Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 05:37 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 05:37 PM

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has signed a contract extension to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old England international has become a key figure since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, scoring 91 goals in 138 appearances across all competitions.

He was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League.

"Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign," Palmer said.

"Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently."

Chelsea have agreed long-term contracts Chelsea with several first-team players and emerging talent.

Forward Joao Pedro recently signed a deal through 2034, and winger Pedro Neto agreed a six-year contract last month.

Chelsea, 10th in the Premier League table, host Bournemouth on Saturday.

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