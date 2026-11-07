Dip, Disha ‘involved somehow’ in Tahsif Souri death, police tell court

Police suspect two people arrested in a case over former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri’s death are involved in the incident, according to a court petition.

On Saturday, the investigating officer sought to keep Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dip in jail until the investigation is complete, citing CCTV footage and mobile phone data showing that Tahsif was last seen with Dip and Jerika Tasnim Disha before his death.

Prosecution police Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam said the defence sought bail for Dip, but the state opposed the application.

Investigating Officer Firoz Uddin, an inspector at the River Police outpost in Tongi, filed the petition seeking his continued detention.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam rejected the bail petition and ordered that Dip be sent to jail.

The petition described the murder as a “sensitive and widely discussed incident”. It said Tahsif had spent time with Dip and Disha and visited several restaurants with them before his death.

The evidence indicates the suspects are involved in the incident in some way. For a fair investigation and justice, Dip needs to be kept in jail until the probe ends, it added.

Tahsif’s floating body was recovered by the River Police from Rajabari Ghat in Turag on the afternoon of Oct 28.

He had gone downstairs on the evening of Oct 27 after Dip called him and left home on his motorcycle.

Dip said on Oct 29 that they had dinner together at a restaurant before parting ways in Uttara’s House Building area.

After no case was filed for three days, Dip was handed over to the River Police on the night of Oct 30.

Tahsif’s father filed a murder case that night, after which Dip was shown arrested.

A court allowed police to question Dip for four days the following day. He was allowed to be questioned for a further three days on Tuesday and another three days on Thursday.

Police recovered Tahsif’s motorcycle from Tongi’s Mazar Basti on the morning of Oct 30, based on information provided by Dip.

Dip also admitted going to the area with Tahsif around midnight. On Friday, officers from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) took him there.

Disha was arrested in Dhaka’s Kafrul around 2am on Oct 31. A court allowed police to question her for four days the following day and a further three days on Nov 4. She is now in jail.