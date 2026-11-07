Bangladesh records four more measles-related death as toll rises to 1,280

Another four people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths linked to measles and its symptoms to 1,280.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 1,175 of the deaths involved patients with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed measles cases.

A DGHS bulletin issued on Saturday said two of the latest deaths were reported in Sylhet Division and two in Dhaka Division during the 24 hours from 8am on Friday.

Dhaka has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 528. Sylhet follows with 206, while Chattogram has reported 114, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 70, Khulna 57 and Rangpur 18.

The bulletin said 988 people with measles symptoms arrived at hospitals across the country during the reporting period. Tests confirmed measles in 61 of them, while 883 patients were admitted.

Of those admitted, 323 were in Dhaka Division, 163 in Chattogram, 142 in Sylhet, 97 in Barishal, 52 in Mymensingh and 40 in Khulna. Rangpur and Rajshahi each recorded 33 admissions.

DGHS data show that 211,865 people with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals so far, with 203,257 discharged after recovery.

The health directorate has recorded 237,702 hospital visits involving measles symptoms this year, including 24,355 confirmed cases.

The DGHS has been tracking measles cases, suspected infections and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside hospital care are tested for measles, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The official figures cover only patients who seek hospital care or are admitted, the bulletin said.