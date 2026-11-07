November 07, 2026

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Clone of River Police seek week-long interrogation of Dip over Tahsif death

Shahriar Dip, shown arrested after a case was filed, faces a court hearing over the police plea

Clone of River Police seek week-long interrogation of Dip over Tahsif death

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 08:28 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 08:28 PM

Police have sought seven days in custody to question Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dip in the murder case over the death of former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri.

Firoz Uddin, the investigating officer and an inspector at the Turag River Police Outpost, confirmed the application.

A hearing is set for 3pm on Saturday at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Piyas, according to Saiful Islam, a sub-inspector with the prosecution police.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had picked Dip up from his Mohammadpur home on Thursday night for questioning.

With no case filed in three days and talks under way on what to do with him, he was handed over to River Police on Friday night.

The victim’s father KM Enayetul Karim had voiced “reluctance” to pursue a case since the incident.

Three days on, late on Friday, he lodged a complaint at Uttarkhan Police Station alleging his son was murdered.

Police recovered Tahsif’s body floating in the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday afternoon.

Tahsif was rumoured to be the person who filmed ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country.

He came downstairs “at Dip’s call” on Tuesday evening and rode off on his own bike.

Dip told investigators on Thursday that the two had dinner at a restaurant and parted ways near Uttara House Building.

The PBI took him into custody that same night from his home on Babar Road in Mohammadpur.

Acting on information he gave, officers recovered Tahsif’s bike on Friday morning from the Mazar slum in Tongi.

Dwip also admitted going to the area, known as a “drug spot”, with Tahsif at midnight. PBI officers later took him to Tongi on Friday.

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