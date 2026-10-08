Rajshahi Medical University vice-chancellor's room opened in presence of magistrate

The locked room of the Rajshahi Medical University vice-chancellor office has been broken open.

It was broken in the presence of District Executive Magistrate Md Arif Hossain around 12:15pm on Thursday.

Previously, BNP leaders and activists had brought Vice-Chancellor Prof Jawadul Haque from his home in the suburbs to the university's temporary office.

Executive Magistrate Arif said, "Some outsiders had locked the room. The room has been opened and handed over to the investigating officer."

He said that the law-and-order situation on the campus is also normal.

On Tuesday, an allegation emerged that the vice-chancellor was forced to sign a paper at the temporary office of Rajshahi Medical University.

Jawadul said he was not allowed to read the paper and was forced to sign out of fear of being humiliated. He was later thrown out of the office.

A case has been filed against 50 to 60 unidentified persons in the incident. Three people have been arrested so far in the case.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson Deputy Police Commissioner Gaziur Rahman said that the two people arrested on Thursday were Md Ali Akbar Hossain and Md Delwar Hossain.

Police said several others involved have been identified after analysing video footage and images of the incident.

Rajshahi Metropolitan BNP Vice-President Joynal Abedin Shibli, Swechchhashebok Dal General Secretary Asaduzzaman Jony, Jubo Dal Convener Md Shariful Islam Jony, former Chhatra Dal president Akbar Ali Jacky, General Secretary Emdadul Haque Limon and Senior Vice-President Md Abir and other leaders and activists were present when the vice chancellor was brought in on Thursday.

After opening the lock, the investigating officer of the case collected the necessary evidence from the room.

Jubo Dal Convenor Shariful said that they brought the vice -chancellor from his home with due respect under instructions from the BNP’s central body and the instructions of Metropolitan BNP President Mamunur Rashid and General Secretary Mahfuzur Rahman Riton.

He said, "The BNP and its affiliated organisations do not condone any kind of occupation or criminal activities. If any party leader or activist is involved in this uncalled for incident, organisational action will be taken against them."

University Section Officer Md Nazmul Hossain said that Land Minister Md Mizanur Rahman Minu will take the vice-chancellor to his room on Thursday evening and will speak to the media later.

Meanwhile, leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Ulama Dal have visited the campus since the morning.