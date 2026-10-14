Petition filed at HC seeking end to obstruction of cultural events, protection of Rabindranath graffiti

A writ petition has been filed seeking directives to stop obstruction, threats and violence targeting lawful cultural events such as concerts, Baul music performances, theatre shows, film screenings, boat races and Pahela Boishakh celebrations.

The petition also seeks protection for graffiti of Rabindranath Tagore painted on a roadside wall, asking the authorities to prevent it from being erased or damaged.

Supreme Court lawyer Saddam Hossain Abhi filed the petition on Tuesday.

The petition names the secretaries to the home, law, cultural affairs, and information and broadcasting ministries, along with the inspector general of police as respondents.

Abhi told bdnews24.com, “On Sept 3, I submitted an application to the relevant authorities seeking steps to stop obstruction, intimidation, violence and coercion at cultural events and ensure security. I also requested the formulation of a standard operating procedure, or SOP, on the matter. But as no effective action was taken by the authorities, I have moved to the High Court.”

The petition cites several recent incidents in which cultural events were obstructed in different parts of the country.

These include the suspension of a screening of the film “Bonolota Express” in Brahmanbaria in May, the postponement of an Anupam Roy concert in Dhaka on Jun 25, a dispute over loud music at an event at the Brahmanbaria Police Lines on Aug 18, the cancellation of an Ashes and Nobel concert in Kishoreganj on Aug 19, and objections to boat races in Sylhet’s Beanibazar and Golapganj in August and September.

The petition argues that no individual or group has the right to unilaterally decide to shut down, or effectively “veto”, a lawful cultural event.

It says people may peacefully protest an event, but stopping it through threats, violence or coercion is unlawful.

The petition also alleges that some people have unlawfully attempted to erase and destroy graffiti depicting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on a roadside wall in Dhaka, undermining the country’s cultural heritage and artistic expression.

It asks the relevant authorities to take necessary measures to protect the portrait and prevent any further damage.

The petition describes the authorities’ inaction as a violation of the Constitution and also cites Article 23, which deals with the preservation of cultural heritage.

It seeks a rule asking the authorities to explain why their inaction should not be declared lacking lawful authority.

The petition also seeks directives for necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of artists, organisers and audiences at such events.

The petitioner said it would be heard by the appropriate High Court bench after the court vacation ends.