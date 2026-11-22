Battery-run rickshaws get number plates in Narayanganj
Battery-run rickshaws of all types are operating in Narayanganj with number plates issued by the city corporation. Drivers obtained the licences based on applications submitted before the e-rickshaw regulations were introduced. Number plates are being fitted to the body of the vehicles, at the front and on the upper front section. The city corporation has set the registration fee at Tk 8,000 for two-seater rickshaws and Tk 10,000 for four-seater ones.