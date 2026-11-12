Tarique leaves Turkiye for Bangladesh after climate talks

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has departed Turkiye’s Antalya for home after attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

He left Antalya Airport for Istanbul aboard a Turkish Airlines flight at 4:30pm local time on Thursday.

Following a transit stop at Istanbul Airport, he is scheduled to board another Turkish Airlines flight for Dhaka at 7:30pm local time.

Turkish foreign ministry official Subutay Yuksel saw the prime minister off at Antalya Airport.

Tarique and his entourage are expected to land at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 6am Bangladesh time on Friday.

The prime minister had arrived in Antalya on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

Alongside participating in COP31, he held bilateral meetings and courtesy calls with different heads of state and government and top representatives of international organisations during his stay.

Tarique also visited the Bangladesh pavilion and an exhibition of eco-friendly jute products set up in the Green Zone.

Tackling the impacts of climate change, climate finance, international cooperation, and strengthening Bangladesh’s bilateral relations were among the key priorities of his visit.