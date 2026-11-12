November 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Tarique leaves Turkiye for Bangladesh after climate talks

The prime minister and his entourage are scheduled to reach Dhaka around 6am on Friday

Tarique leaves Turkiye for Bangladesh after climate talks

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 09:29 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 09:29 PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has departed Turkiye’s Antalya for home after attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

He left Antalya Airport for Istanbul aboard a Turkish Airlines flight at 4:30pm local time on Thursday.

Following a transit stop at Istanbul Airport, he is scheduled to board another Turkish Airlines flight for Dhaka at 7:30pm local time.

Turkish foreign ministry official Subutay Yuksel saw the prime minister off at Antalya Airport.

Tarique and his entourage are expected to land at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 6am Bangladesh time on Friday.

The prime minister had arrived in Antalya on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

Alongside participating in COP31, he held bilateral meetings and courtesy calls with different heads of state and government and top representatives of international organisations during his stay.

Tarique also visited the Bangladesh pavilion and an exhibition of eco-friendly jute products set up in the Green Zone.

Tackling the impacts of climate change, climate finance, international cooperation, and strengthening Bangladesh’s bilateral relations were among the key priorities of his visit.

Related Stories
Tarique attends Antalya Leaders’ Summit
Tarique attends Antalya Leaders’ Summit
Tarique meets Turkiye’s Erdogan
Tarique meets Turkiye’s Erdogan
Tarique Rahman lands in Turkiye for COP31
Tarique Rahman lands in Turkiye for COP31
PM to leave for COP31 on Tuesday
PM to leave for COP31 on Tuesday
Read More
‘Two-goat’ remark sparks uproar in parliament
‘Two-goat’ remark sparks uproar in parliament
PM leaves Antalya for Dhaka
PM leaves Antalya for Dhaka
Speaker backs scrapping reserved seats for women
Speaker backs scrapping reserved seats for women
Imran Khan&#039;s sisters freed from Pakistani jail
Imran Khan's sisters freed from Pakistani jail
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More