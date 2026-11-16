November 16, 2026

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UK authorities investigating after Russell Brand's message from prison

Downing Street calls the statement "clearly appalling", noting that prisoners are strictly banned from making comments that could distress victims

UK authorities investigating after Russell Brand&#039;s message from prison
Comedian Russell Brand poses for photographers before signing copies of his new book entitled "Revolution" in central London, Dec 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 07:41 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 07:41 PM

British authorities are investigating whether Russell Brand, the comedian found guilty of rape, has broken rules which ban prisoners from making statements that can cause distress to victims, the Prime Minister's spokesperson said on Monday.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's spokesperson was asked about comments made by Brand's wife, Laura, on a YouTube podcast, during which she read out a statement from him saying he was innocent.

"This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated," the spokesperson said.

"Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances."

The spokesperson said action would be taken if Brand was found to have broken the rules, adding that prisoners could not get around the rules by asking another person to read out their comments.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and star of several Hollywood movies, was found guilty earlier this month of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three more. He was sentenced to 10-1/2 years in prison.

His wife Laura said in the podcast that his message from prison for viewers was: "As you know, I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for."

British police said last week detectives were assessing a number of new reports about Brand. The 51-year-old former husband of US pop singer Katy Perry had denied all the charges and said he had never had non-consensual sex.

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