Tarique pledges swift construction of Padma, Teesta barrages to ease water shortages

With the Padma River drying up and water shortages threatening farmers, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has pledged to fast-track barrage projects on the Padma and Teesta rivers.

A Padma barrage would benefit people in about 14 districts, including Rajshahi, he told a BNP rally at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Government High School on Tuesday.

“For the progress of the country, our farmers and our people, we have seen how the Padma River is drying up and how the flow of water is being obstructed. That is why we have decided, the BNP has decided, to build barrages on two of Bangladesh’s major rivers -- the Teesta in the north and the Padma in Rajshahi -- so that we can resolve water shortages,” he said.

The government would hold talks with those who had “created” the water problem to secure Bangladesh’s fair share, he said.

“We will go as far as we need to go to secure the water share of the people of Bangladesh. Allah willing, we will try to bring back our rightful share.”

The government would push ahead with both projects, Tarique said, adding that people in Rajshahi would benefit first, followed by those in surrounding areas.

He urged people to support the BNP for five years so his government could build the barrages, support farmers, introduce farmer cards and provide Family Cards to women.

“Do you want your elected government, the BNP, to implement these plans? Then, Allah willing, you must continue to support the BNP for the next five years. Will you support us?” he asked. Supporters raised their hands.

Tarique arrived from Rangpur at 2:55pm as part of a three-city tour during Durga Puja.

He distributed Tk 120 million among 38,970 sugarcane farmers in the region and visited a puja pavilion at Rajshahi Dharmasabha before heading to Chattogram.

It was his first visit to Rajshahi as prime minister.