October 20, 2026

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Myanmar authorities release rare images of Aung San Suu Kyi

The photographs offer a glimpse of the Nobel laureate, detained since the 2021 military coup

Myanmar authorities release rare images of Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar's former leader Aung San Suu Kyi receives books and a letter from Britain's King Charles from a Myanmar official in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Oct 19, 2026. Myanmar Presidential Spokesperson/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 06:56 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 06:56 PM

Myanmar's military-backed government on Monday released rare photographs of the country's imprisoned former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, saying that officials had delivered her books and letters from Britain's King Charles.

The government officials delivered two books — "The Land Gardeners: Soil to Table" and "Soil: The World at Our Feet" — along with a sealed envelope and a diplomatic communication sent by King Charles, according to a social media post from Myanmar's presidential spokesperson.

Suu Kyi, 81, has been detained since February 2021, when the military ousted her administration and arrested civilian leaders in early-morning raids.

The delivery shows rare foreign contact with Suu Kyi, whose whereabouts and health have been difficult to determine after the 2021 coup. No foreign leader or envoy has publicly met with her despite requests.

The Nobel laureate was moved to house arrest in April this year, following an election held under military rule that installed coup leader Min Aung Hlaing as president.

In August, she met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross following years of questions over her health and wellbeing.

She is currently serving an 18-year prison sentence at a designated residence for a litany of offences — ranging from incitement and corruption to election fraud and violating a state secrets law — all of which she denies.

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